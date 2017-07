AP – The Coast Guard has completed its inspection of the Lady Washington and cleared it to resume operations.

The tall ship ran aground in Sequim Bay on Monday morning, and was freed at about 3 pm in the afternoon.

Officials said it did not take on water or leak any pollutants.

Officials finished the inspection on Tuesday and its next stop is Port Orchard.

The cause of the grounding is still under investigation and the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport will issue a statement once it’s done.