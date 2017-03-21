UPDATE: Do you know this man? Aberdeen Police make arrest.

Aberdeen Police have a man in custody accused of using a stolen or lost credit card.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that after suspect photos were posted online, and after receiving ”numerous tips”, a man was arrested.

According to a release, the man was seen on surveillance footage inside a local convenience store, using a credit card that was either lost or stolen.

Photos from the camera showed what appeared to be the same man visiting the store multiple times.

The suspect will be arraigned in Superior Court on a charge of Identity Theft.