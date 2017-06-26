Do you know a local business that goes above and beyond?

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is looking for nominees for their 126th annual Leader’s Banquet & Business Recognition Awards, and they are asking for the public’s recommendations.

Nominations are now open for GGHI member businesses.

Small and Large businesses will be recognized, as well as awards for New Business of the Year and Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

Nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, July 25th, 2017. All nominations are completely confidential.

The winners of each category will be announced at the 126th Annual Leaders Banquet & Business Recognition Awards on October 20, 2017 at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino.

In order to be nominated, the organization must be an active member of GGHI.

To nominate a company or non-profit, visit this link:

For questions regarding nomination eligibility, please call GGHI at (360) 532-7888 or stop into the office at 506 Duffy Street in Aberdeen to pick up a membership directory.