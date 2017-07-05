Kevin Williamson named as GHC Men’s Basketball Coach
By KXRO News
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 6:58 AM

The Grays Harbor College has hired Kevin Williamson as their head Men’s Basketball Coach.

According to the college, Williamson spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Dixie State men’s basketball program in St. George, Utah.

Prior to his time in Utah Williamson spent 3 years as assistant coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Dixie Athletics website states that while at UMD, that team saw its first winning record since 2008, and hosted their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament game since 2006.

The hiring comes after former head coach Alonzo Cole was let go after 2 losing seasons.

Photo edited by KXRO

