Karen Rowe added to Aberdeen City Council

The Aberdeen City Council has a new member.

Karen Rowe, co-owner of Grays Harbor Wine Sellars and co-founder of Aberdeen Founder’s Day, was selected on Wednesday to fill the seat left vacant by Kathi Hoder.

During a speech to the council, Rowe stated the various projects she has already done locally.

In all, 5 applicants were presented to the council. Rowe was selected with 5 votes. Janae Chhith received 4 votes, while Les Bolton received 1.

Rowe thanked the council for their confidence.

Alan Richrod and many other council members welcomed Karen to the seat.

Filing week begins in May, and Karen will need to re-file for the position, as 6 council seats will open to interested residents.