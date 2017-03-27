KAHS takes home state radio awards

By KXRO News
Mar 27, 8:22 AM

Students with the Aberdeen High School KAHS radio station recently competed in the tenth annual Washington State High School Radio Awards, held in Gig Harbor at Peninsula High School and brought home awards.

Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that Aberdeen’s student-led radio station took third in Overall Excellence and a state title.

Trace Christensen, Zach Miller and Michaela Leach were recognized for their parody of a play-by-play of the junior-senior prom as state champions in the hotly contested Public Affairs category.

Others winning awards were;

Second Place:

  • Best Team Newscast – Zack Volkert, Zach Miller, Michaela Leach
  • Best PSA Campaign – Colby Haviland
  • Best PSA – Bryson Grenier

Third Place:

  • Best Individual Newscast – Baily Harper
  • Best Team Newscast – Eric Galeana, Baily Harper, Colby Haviland
  • Best News Feature – Zack Volkert
  • Best Commentary – Colby Haviland
  • Best PSA Campaign – Bryson Grenier

Placing ahead of the KAHS was Mercer Island’s KMIH and Nathan Hale’s KNHC.

