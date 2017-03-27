KAHS takes home state radio awards

Students with the Aberdeen High School KAHS radio station recently competed in the tenth annual Washington State High School Radio Awards, held in Gig Harbor at Peninsula High School and brought home awards.

Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that Aberdeen’s student-led radio station took third in Overall Excellence and a state title.

Trace Christensen, Zach Miller and Michaela Leach were recognized for their parody of a play-by-play of the junior-senior prom as state champions in the hotly contested Public Affairs category.

Others winning awards were;

Second Place:

Best Team Newscast – Zack Volkert, Zach Miller, Michaela Leach

Best PSA Campaign – Colby Haviland

Best PSA – Bryson Grenier

Third Place:

Best Individual Newscast – Baily Harper

Best Team Newscast – Eric Galeana, Baily Harper, Colby Haviland

Best News Feature – Zack Volkert

Best Commentary – Colby Haviland

Best PSA Campaign – Bryson Grenier

Placing ahead of the KAHS was Mercer Island’s KMIH and Nathan Hale’s KNHC.