K9 Tango will get some body armor

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tango will get a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s have supported these vests for numerous other local K9 officers.

K9 Tango’s vest is sponsored by an Anonymous Sponsor and will be embroidered with the sentiment;

“Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

The donation will provide one protective vest at a value of $950.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity from Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,400 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.