K9 Max tracks down suspect

K9 Max tracked down a suspect trying to elude police.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that early Wednesday morning at about 12:45am, Deputy Tracy Gay saw an off-road motorcycle heading north on SR 105 near Grayland Beach Road in Grayland.

They say the motorcycle had what appeared to be a flashlight attached to the front of the bike however no other lighting or license plate.

When Deputy Gay turned around in order to stop the motorcycle, the rider accelerated to a high rate of speed.

Deputy Gay pursued the motorcycle a short distance before it turned west down a gravel driveway and headed toward the beach.

The motorcycle was able to go around a closed gate and headed toward a vacation home and into the dunes.

Deputy Gay drove back around to the beach area and determined that the motorcycle did not make it passed the dunes.

Deputy Gay then utilized K9 Max to check the area of the vacation home and a short distance further, Max found the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office says several warnings were given for the suspect to come out of the dunes however nobody responded.

K9 Max then found a person hiding in the brush a short distance away and once contacted by Max, the person immediately gave up.

The person was identified as a 32 year old man from Aberdeen who had multiple misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police say the man admitted to running from the police because he did not want to go to jail.

The man only received minor scratches from his contact with Max and he was checked by aid before being transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail where he was booked for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.