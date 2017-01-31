K9 Jeb getting a new vest to help protect QIN

A Quinault Nation Police Department K9 is getting new armor.

The Quinault Indian Nation tells KXRO that their Police Department’s K9 Jeb is set to receive a bullet and stab vest thanks to a donation.

In a release, they say that the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, donated the vest. The 501c (3) from Massachusetts has a mission to provide vests and other assistance to K9s throughout the United States.

The donation totals $1,050, but other K9 vests could cost over $2200 according to QIN.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,300 protective vests, in 50 states.

K9 Jeb’s vest is sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, WA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Four paws and one courageous heart “.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.