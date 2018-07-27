K-9 Ciko and Deputies pursue and arrest Pacific County felon
By KXRO News
Jul 27, 2018 @ 8:40 AM

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that a known wanted felon was tracked into the mud and arrested.

Officials say that teamwork led to the arrest of a the felon in the Elkhorn flats area on Thursday.

They say that the incident started following a citizen dispute, wen the known felon fled into thick underbrush as a Deputy arrived on scene.

Shortly after, additional deputies and K-9 Ciko arrived and the suspect was followed “not only through thick underbrush in the woods, but also into Elkhorn Creek and heavily mudded/swampy areas”.

PCSO reports that after around 90 minutes in the mud, the deputies apprehended the suspect under the highway bridge at milepost 64 when Ciko “took down” the suspect and held him in place until deputies were able to handcuff him and take him into custody.

All while covered with mud from head to toe according to the report.

