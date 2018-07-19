June health inspections released

The food health inspections for June were released and of the 22 businesses that were assessed 17 were cited for violations.

According to a release from the Grays Harbor Environmental Health Division, the Central Park 7-Eleven had the highest number of citations with 45 red points and 11 blue points.

Also in Aberdeen Jack in the Box was hit with 30 red and 5 blue, Tinderbox had 25 red and 5 blue, and the Dairy Queen on Simpson Ave. had 25 red points.

In Ocean Shores the Comfort Inn was cited for 30 red points and the Sands Resort had 20 red and 3 blue.

Bulldog Brew in Montesano was cited with 20 red and 5 blue, and the You & I Market in Pacific Beach was docked with 30 red points.

According to the county red critical violations are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses and blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.

The complete June results can be found at the link below.

June Restaurant Inspections