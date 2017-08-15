July restaurant inspections bring over 200 Red Point citations
By KXRO News
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 7:05 AM

9 local eateries were cited in July following inspections by the Grays Harbor Health Department.

Kristina Hollatz, R.S. with Grays Harbor County Environmental Health released the July citations.

Aberdeen restaurant La Fonda was the most cited, with 55 Red Points and 5 Blue Points against them on a routine inspection. In March, La Fonda received 25 red and 15 blue against them.

Also in Aberdeen, Salvadorian restaurant Las Cabanas earned 25 red points, while Billy’s saw 10 red points docked against them, and Ocean Palace were cited for 17 blue violations.

8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam saw 15 red points in July.

In East County, the Burger King at Eagle’s Landing in Elma was marked for 40 red points on a routine inspection, while Elma’s Bean Bags coffee were marked for 10 red and Montesano’s Hotshots Espresso saw 25 red.

The Islander in Westport saw 35 red and 8 blue points cited against them in July.

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
End of Monthly Report
For Inspections Made Between 7/1/2017 and 7/31/2017

Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
AMERICAN LEGION POST #5 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
BILLY’S RESTAURANT ABERDEEN 10 0
CAKE CAKES ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
DOLLAR TREE STORE #2202 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
LA FONDA ABERDEEN Consultation 55 5
LA UNICA BAKERY ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
LAS CABANAS AUTHENTIC SALVADORENA ABERDEEN Routine 25 0
OCEAN PALACE RESTAURANT ABERDEEN Routine 0 17
PARK’S MINI MARKET ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
PREMIUM MIDWEST BEEF ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
RITE AID #5282 ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
SOUTH BAY COFFEE COMPANY 2 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
STARBUCKS-SAFEWAY ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
BEAN BAGS EAST CO Routine 10 0
BEAR’S DEN EAST CO Routine 0 0
BURGER KING ELMA EAST CO Routine 40 0
JAVA JUNCTION EAST CO Routine 0 0
SENIOR CENTER – ELMA EAST CO Routine 0 0
8TH STREET ALE HOUSE EAST CO Routine 15 0
LA PLACITA HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
LINCOLN STREET GROCERY HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
SMOKE TOWN & GROCERY HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
HOTSHOTS ESPRESSO HOQUIAM Routine 25 0
YOU & I MARKET MONTESANO Routine 0 0
SUNSHINE DELI #1 Reinspection 0 0
BEACH OUTFITTERS SOUTH ABERDEEN Compliance 0 0
ISLANDER WESTPORT LLC SOUTH CO Compliance 35 8
