July restaurant inspections bring over 200 Red Point citations

9 local eateries were cited in July following inspections by the Grays Harbor Health Department.

Kristina Hollatz, R.S. with Grays Harbor County Environmental Health released the July citations.

Aberdeen restaurant La Fonda was the most cited, with 55 Red Points and 5 Blue Points against them on a routine inspection. In March, La Fonda received 25 red and 15 blue against them.

Also in Aberdeen, Salvadorian restaurant Las Cabanas earned 25 red points, while Billy’s saw 10 red points docked against them, and Ocean Palace were cited for 17 blue violations.

8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam saw 15 red points in July.

In East County, the Burger King at Eagle’s Landing in Elma was marked for 40 red points on a routine inspection, while Elma’s Bean Bags coffee were marked for 10 red and Montesano’s Hotshots Espresso saw 25 red.

The Islander in Westport saw 35 red and 8 blue points cited against them in July.

