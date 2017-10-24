Judge William Stewart will resign from Hoquiam Municipal Court

Judge Stewart is stepping down as Hoquiam Judge.

On Monday night, Hoquiam Municipal Court Judge William Stewart announced his resignation.

In a letter to Mayor Dickhoff, Stewart said that he has enjoyed his time on the bench.

Stewart said that he “originally took the position in part as payback for the shake mill jobs in North Hoquiam in the 70’s” that helped him pay for college and law school.

Speaking before the City Council, the Judge highlighted his career.

Stewart commended the Court Clerks and the Hoquiam Police Department for their work.

Stewart will not retire from his practice, but will resign from his role as the Municipal Court Judge.

His final day with the City of Hoquiam will be December 31, 2017.

Full Statement from Judge Stewart