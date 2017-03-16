Josh Martin to lead Summit Pacific during search for new director

Josh Martin will replace Renee Jensen when she leaves Summit Pacific Medical Center in May.

Following KXRO breaking the news on Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District # 1 Board of Commissioners have officially announced that CEO Renee Jensen has submitted notice and will be leaving Summit Pacific effective May 5.

Jensen announced that she has accepted a position within EvergreenHealth as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for EvergreenHealth Monroe.

Jensen, who is a native of Monroe, said that she looks forward to continuing her career in her hometown.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment for me,” Jensen shared, “On one hand I have this incredible opportunity to make a difference in the community that raised me, but on the other hand I have to leave this amazing organization and community.”

Jensen joined the district in 2007.

During this time, Public Hospital District #1 has moved from the former Mark Reed facility in McCleary, opening Summit Pacific Medical Center in 2013, and their new McCleary clinic in 2016.

Board Chair, Drew Hooper said, “Renee was a gift to the District. It’s been a privilege to watch her lead this organization from the brink of closure into the nationally recognized medical center it is today.”

Following her departure, former Executive Director of Harbor Medical Group and current Chief Operations Officer Josh Martin will serve as acting CEO as the district begins their search for a permanent director.