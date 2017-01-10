It is John Larson Week in Hoquiam

On Monday night, Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff read a proclamation in front of the City Council to honor the local activist.

In the proclamation, Larson was credited for his 20 years of service as Curator and Director of the Polson Museum, where during his time the facility has added the Polson Railroad Camp Locomotive Repair Shop and restoration shop, as well as acquiring two properties next to the museum.

In addition to his work at the Museum, Larson also was honored for his community service work.

Larson was at the meeting on Monday to accept the honor.