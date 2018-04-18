Jetski racing returning to Elma this weekend

A little water won’t stop racing coming to Elma this weekend, at least if they are racing on the water already.

Jet Ski racing returns to Vance Creek Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Racers will open their 2018 season in rounds 1 and 2 of the the IJSBA Water X Championships April 21-22.

“The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the top riders in the world, including three world champions and many other Top 10-ranked riders,” said Dan Lindgren, event organizer. “As this is the season opener, a lot of good riders will be here.”

Race organizers anticipate as many as 60 entries in numerous classes for the two-day event. Organizers expect that up to 20 entrants will have placed in the top 10 worldwide in their individual classes in previous years.

Racers earn points for the Water X Series Championships, along with earning their spots to compete in the world finals competition held in Lake Havasu, Arizona, on the Colorado River in October.

This event is free to the public and is fun and family-friendly.

Races start at about 10 a.m. both days.

For more detailed information, visit the Water X Facebook event page.