Jet ski racing returns to Vance Creek Park this weekend

Grays Harbor Watercross told KXRO in a release that they are partnering with the International Jet Sports Boating Association for the first 2 rounds of the 2017 Northwest Region 3 IJSBA watercraft racing and freestyle championships this weekend in Elma.

Racing will be on April 29th and 30th 2016 at Vance Creek Park in Elma.

Water X says that “This exciting event will feature some of the fastest jetski racers in the nation.”

Once again held on Bowers Lake, the closed course race will allow participants to earn points toward spots to compete in the world finals held in Lake Havasu Arizona in October of 2017.

This event is free and open to the public.

Races will start around 10 am both days.

For more detailed information, visit the Grays Harbor Watercross Facebook event page.