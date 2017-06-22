Jennifer Durney added to Aberdeen School Board

The Aberdeen School District Board of Directors announced that they have appointed Jennifer Durney to fill a vacancy on their board.

Durney, a 1995 graduate of Aberdeen High School, will replace Christi Boora, who resigned in May.

Durney wrote in her letter of application, “I am a firm believer that the Aberdeen School District has some of the best staff and leaders who look out for students and make sure they are getting the best education with what tax dollars are available,”.

The appointment is an interim position until after the General Election.

The Board interviewed both Durney and Devin Backholm for the temporary position before making their appointment.

Backholm and Anna Stone are both running against Durney in the August Primary, with the top 2 moving on to the November Election. The winner of that election will begin a short term-full term position on the board.