January Restaurant Inspections hit many local businesses
By KXRO News
|
Feb 12, 2018 @ 7:34 AM

5 local food establishments scored over 20 Red Points in January Inspections by the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division.

In their latest report, it shows La Unica Bakery saw the highest number of marks against them, with 25 Red and 8 Blue Points.

The Simpson Avenue 7-Eleven was not far behind with 25 Red and 5 Blue.

After receiving the most citations in December with 50 Red and 2 Blue, Oishi Teriyaki in Montesano saw only 7 Blue in January.

Anabel’s Fresh Meat and 8th Street Ale House also both saw a combination, with Anabel’s showing 20 Red and 7 Blue and 8th Street with 20 Red and 3 Blue marked against them.

Westport Shop’N Kart saw 20 Red Points marked against them.

Scoops Cream & Coffee in Aberdeen saw 15 Red and 8 Blue marks against them, while the Westport location only received 10 Blue.

New businesses were included in the monthly inspections, with Cowboy Kitchen in South Aberdeen cited for 10 Red Points, while Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen got a clean inspection.

Multiple businesses saw various marks against them, while many had clean inspections.

 

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspection Made Between 1/1/2018 and 1/31/2018 

Business Area Red Points Blue Points
7-ELEVEN 22478D (SIMPSON) ABERDEEN 25 5
7-ELEVEN 24379C (MARKET & B) ABERDEEN 5 0
ABERDEEN ARCO AM/PM ABERDEEN 0 7
ABERDEEN ARCO AM/PM ABERDEEN 0 0
ANABEL’S FRESH MEAT ABERDEEN 20 7
BEE STREET ESPRESSO ABERDEEN 5 3
BILLY’S RESTAURANT ABERDEEN 10 0
CATHOLIC COMMUNITY SERVICES ABERDEEN 0 0
EL PUERTO LATINO ABERDEEN 10 5
HARBOR COFFEE ABERDEEN 0 0
LA UNICA BAKERY ABERDEEN 25 8
MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 12 - ABERDEEN 10 0
MR. MIYAGI’S KITCHEN ABERDEEN 0 0
OCEAN PALACE RESTAURANT ABERDEEN 0 13
PANADERIA 3 CORONAS ABERDEEN 10 5
SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE ABERDEEN 15 8
WAL-MART #2037 DELI/BAKERY ABERDEEN 0 0
BEAN BAGS EAST CO 0 0
ELMA FARM STAND AND PUBLIC MARKET EAST CO 0 0
8TH STREET ALE HOUSE HOQUIAM 20 3
DOMINO’S PIZZA HOQUIAM 0 0
GO DOG GO – HOQUIAM HOQUIAM 0 0
GRIZZLIES DEN HOQUIAM 0 0
JAVALICIOUS ESPRESSO BAR HOQUIAM 0 0
OISHI TERIYAKI MONTESANO 0 7
VFW POST #2455 – MONTESANO MONTESANO 0 0
SHILO INN RESTAURANT/LOUNGE OCEAN SHORES 10 0
COWBOY KITCHEN SOUTH ABERDEEN 10 0
KNOTTY PINE TAVERN WESTPORT 0 0
SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE (WESTPORT) WESTPORT 0 10
WESTPORT SHOP’N KART GROCERY WESTPORT 20 0

 

