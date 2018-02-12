January Restaurant Inspections hit many local businesses

5 local food establishments scored over 20 Red Points in January Inspections by the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division.

In their latest report, it shows La Unica Bakery saw the highest number of marks against them, with 25 Red and 8 Blue Points.

The Simpson Avenue 7-Eleven was not far behind with 25 Red and 5 Blue.

After receiving the most citations in December with 50 Red and 2 Blue, Oishi Teriyaki in Montesano saw only 7 Blue in January.

Anabel’s Fresh Meat and 8th Street Ale House also both saw a combination, with Anabel’s showing 20 Red and 7 Blue and 8th Street with 20 Red and 3 Blue marked against them.

Westport Shop’N Kart saw 20 Red Points marked against them.

Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee in Aberdeen saw 15 Red and 8 Blue marks against them, while the Westport location only received 10 Blue.

New businesses were included in the monthly inspections, with Cowboy Kitchen in South Aberdeen cited for 10 Red Points, while Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen got a clean inspection.

Multiple businesses saw various marks against them, while many had clean inspections.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Environmental Health Division

Newspaper-End of Month Report

For Inspection Made Between 1/1/2018 and 1/31/2018