January restaurant inspection results released

Food inspections in January around Grays Harbor saw numerous locations marked for red or blue points in January.

In a report from Kristina Hollatz of the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division, in inspections made during the last half of January, routine inspections saw violations, but none of the locations receiving pre-opening inspections were cited.

El Puerto Latino, Whiskey Creek Saloon, and the newly re-opened Tap Room all made it through the inspection without a violation.

Catholic Community Services in Aberdeen received the most red points with 25, in addition to 5 blue points for their food service areas. Following a complaint, Mermaid Deli in Westport were docked 20 red and 10 blue points.

In other routine inspections, Anabel’s Fresh Meats, Harbor Coffee, Ocean Palace, Panaderia 3 Coronas, the Aberdeen VFW, Domino’s Pizza, and the Hungry Whale were all cited.