January restaurant inspection results released

Food inspections in January around Grays Harbor saw numerous locations marked for red or blue points in January.

In a report from Kristina Hollatz of the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division, in inspections made during the last half of January, routine inspections saw violations, but none of the locations receiving pre-opening inspections were cited.

El Puerto Latino, Whiskey Creek Saloon, and the newly re-opened Tap Room all made it through the inspection without a violation.

Catholic Community Services in Aberdeen received the most red points with 25, in addition to 5 blue points for their food service areas. Following a complaint, Mermaid Deli in Westport were docked 20 red and 10 blue points.

In other routine inspections, Anabel’s Fresh Meats, Harbor Coffee, Ocean Palace, Panaderia 3 Coronas, the Aberdeen VFW, Domino’s Pizza, and the Hungry Whale were all cited.

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Made Between 1/1/17 and 1/31/17
Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
ANABEL’S FRESH MEAT ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
BEE STREET ESPRESSO ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
CATHOLIC COMMUNITY SERVICES ABERDEEN Routine 25 5
EL PUERTO LATINO ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
HARBOR COFFEE ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
JACK IN THE BOX #8421 ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
LA UNICA BAKERY ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
OCEAN PALACE RESTAURANT ABERDEEN Routine 10 10
PANADERIA 3 CORONAS ABERDEEN Routine 10 8
THE TAP ROOM ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
VFW POST #224 – ABERDEEN ABERDEEN Routine 10 5
WAL-MART #2037 – GROCERY ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
WAL-MART #2037 DELI/BAKERY ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
WHISKEY CREEK SALOON ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
COPALIS BEACH GROCERY COPALIS BEACH Routine 0 0
ARTIC PUB COSMOPOLIS Routine 0 0
HARBOR GARDEN & BREWING SUPPLY EAST CO Routine 0 0
MILLER HOUSE CATERING EAST CO Routine 0 0
THE FLIPPIN FIFTIES DINER EAST CO Routine 0 0
DOMINO’S PIZZA HOQUIAM Routine 10 0
GRIZZLIES DEN HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
JAVALICIOUS ESPRESSO BAR HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
SUNSHINE DELI #1 SOUTH ABERDEEN Complaint 0 0
TAQUERIA LOS GALLOS SOUTH ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
HUNGRY WHALE, ENT. WESTPORT Routine 10 0
MERMAID DELI WESTPORT Complaint 20 10
WESTWIND RESTAURANT LLC WESTPORT Routine 0 10

 

