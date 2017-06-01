James Walker faces charges of Manslaughter, Assault, and Hit and Run

James Walker, 31, Hoquiam, was officially charged on Wednesday for the death of 20 year old Jimmy Smith-Kramer and the hit-and-run of 19 year old Harvey Anderson at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds on May 27.

In charging papers from the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor Katherine Svoboda says that Walker is believed to have committed the crimes of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Vehicular Assault, Hit and Run – Death, and Hit and Run – Injury.

Svoboda’s office writes that Walker is accused of the crimes that did “recklessly cause the death” of Jimmy Smith-Kramer, did “cause substantial bodily harm” to Harvey Anderson, and that he fled the scene after hitting both men with his truck.

The charging papers describe the scene, saying that when deputies arrived they found tire tracks from someone doing doughnuts in the rocks, as well as blood on the ground from the men.

The papers do not describe the incidents that lead to the men being hit, only that multiple witnesses saw the truck start to drive away, and then begin to back up, hitting the men.

None of the witness statements in the charging documents describe activities from either Walker or the 2 men prior to impact.

According to a statement from Walker, he admitted to being on the gravel bar with his truck, saying that he was confronted by campers, and attempted to flee the scene. He says that he put his truck in reverse and “floored it”, knowing the men were nearby. Walker also admitted to deputies that he had been drinking prior to the incident.

Walker is currently being held in the Grays Harbor County Jail on $750,000 bail, awaiting his next court date.

Photo from video taken by Cathleen Lombard