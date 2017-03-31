James Mason steps down as Timberland Director

Timberland Bank announced the retirement of James C. Mason as a director of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and of the local bank effective March 28, 2017.

Mason has served as a director since 1993.

Jon Parker, the Company’s Chairman of the Board, said, “Jim’s dedicated service and commitment to the Company and Bank during his nearly 24-year tenure has been exceptional and we have expressed to him our sincere appreciation for the leadership and direction he provided to the Company and to the Bank’s management team. We wish him the best during his retirement.”

Mason is the Owner of Masco Petroleum Inc., Mason Timber Inc., Mason Trucking Inc., Aloha Jet Inc., Mason Aviation, Inc., Trailer Services Inc., Shine Quarry Inc., Mason Properties LLC, Masco Maritime LLC, Grass Island LLC, Masco Oil Warehouse LLC, Shelton Renal Care LLC., and other properties.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Timberland Bank. Timberland opened in 1915 and serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties and has its main office in Hoquiam.