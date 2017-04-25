Jalapeño chips recalled nationwide over salmonella concerns

Frito-Lay has announced they are voluntarily recalling a number of jalapeño flavored chips due to potential Salmonella in the seasoning.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In a release from the FDA they say that the recall is due to a recent recall by a supplier of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder. Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been confirmed due to the chips.

The recall covers products throughout the US.

Anyone who may have purchased the products is advised not to consume them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on this recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

For product reimbursement, visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.