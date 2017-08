IRS scam calls are being reported in Pacific County.

The South Bend Police Department posted to their Facebook page that the area “has been getting a lot of IRS scam phone calls.”

They ask residents to not give the callers any personal information.

If you receive a phony call hang up immediately.

If you receive an IRS scam call you can report it by calling the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.