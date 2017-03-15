Interim CEO announced for Summit Pacific Medical Center

Josh Martin will replace Renee Jensen when she leaves Summit Pacific Medical Center in May.

Following KXRO breaking the news on Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District # 1 Board of Commissioners have officially announced that CEO Renee Jensen has submitted notice and will be leaving Summit Pacific effective May 5, 2017.

Jensen announced that she has accepted a position within EvergreenHealth as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for EvergreenHealth Monroe.

Jensen, who is a native of Monroe, said that she looks forward to continuing her career in her hometown.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment for me,” Jensen shared, “On one hand I have this incredible opportunity to make a difference in the community that raised me, but on the other hand I have to leave this amazing organization and community. I’ve devoted a decade of my life here, and in that time, thanks to the support of the community and the incredible staff at Summit, I have been able to make a significant impact and improve healthcare in Grays Harbor County,” Jensen continued, “I know the team I have built here at SPMC has no plans to slow down and I can’t wait to see where they take Summit Pacific.”

Jensen joined the district in 2007. During this time, Public Hospital District #1 has moved from the former Mark Reed facility in McCleary, opening Summit Pacific Medical Center in 2013, and their new McCleary clinic in 2016.

Board Chair, Drew Hooper said, “Renee was a gift to the District. It’s been a privilege to watch her lead this organization from the brink of closure into the nationally recognized medical center it is today. We have been extremely fortunate to have retained her talents for as long as we have and look forward to following her career. Under her leadership we have expanded services for the community and have improved access to high quality care. This work will have a positive impact on the community for generations to come,” Hooper continued, “The board has worked closely with Renee over the last few years to develop a strong succession plan. The leadership team Renee has helped developed here at Summit Pacific has a wide depth of knowledge and skill and we have complete faith in their abilities to continue to lead and grow this organization.”

Following her departure, former Executive Director of Harbor Medical Group and current Chief Operations Officer Josh Martin will serve as acting CEO as the district begins their search for a permanent director.

Martin began working with the District this past summer and has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience in both large and small healthcare systems including a previous executive healthcare leadership position at Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Josh has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration and Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration.