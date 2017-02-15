Initial results show support for Montesano levy lift

Montesano voters came out in support of the Montesano Fire Department and are approving a levy lift and tax increase.

As of Tuesday night, over 58% of voters were in approval.

Fire Chief Corey Rux spoke with KXRO about the results.

The Fire Safety and Emergency Services levy will increase property taxes to $3.73 per $1,000, an increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy.

The Ocosta replacement M&O levy is holding onto a slight approval following early results. The multi-county race is showing a 51.67% yes vote.

The Ocosta Capital Levy for “health, safety and energy efficiency improvements” is showing a majority No vote after Tuesday night results. 50.25% of voters on the South Beach are voting against the new funding.

Fire Districts 7 & 10 are both showing overwhelming support for their levies. Ocean City has an over 80% approval while Wishkah has a 67% Yes vote.

The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday.

 

City of Montesano Proposition No. 1 Levy for Fire Safety and Emergency Services Purposes
Measure Vote Vote %
Approved
 509 58.71%
Rejected
 358 41.29%
Total Votes 867 100%
School

Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Proposition No. 1 Dissolution and Reappointment of Directors’ Districts
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
 209 77.7%
No
 60 22.3%
Total Votes 269 100%

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Proposition No. 1 REPLACEMENT MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS LEVY

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy Yes
 402 49.88%
Levy No
 404 50.12%
Total Votes 806 100%

Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Proposition No. 2 CAPITAL LEVY FOR HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy Yes
 390 48.15%
Levy No
 420 51.85%
Total Votes 810 100%
Fire

Fire District 7 Proposition No. 1 2017 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy Yes
 150 80.65%
Levy No
 36 19.35%
Total Votes 186 100%

Fire District 10 Proposition No. 1 Emergency Medical Services – 10-Year Regular Levy
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy Yes
 138 67.32%
Levy No
 67 32.68%
Total Votes 205 100%

FIRE MASON 12 Proposition For Property Tax Levy Lid Lift

*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
Measure Vote Vote %
Levy…Yes
 18 64.29%
Levy…No
 10 35.71%
Total Votes 28 100%

