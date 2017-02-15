Initial results show support for Montesano levy lift

Montesano voters came out in support of the Montesano Fire Department and are approving a levy lift and tax increase.

As of Tuesday night, over 58% of voters were in approval.

Fire Chief Corey Rux spoke with KXRO about the results.

The Fire Safety and Emergency Services levy will increase property taxes to $3.73 per $1,000, an increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy.

The Ocosta replacement M&O levy is holding onto a slight approval following early results. The multi-county race is showing a 51.67% yes vote.

The Ocosta Capital Levy for “health, safety and energy efficiency improvements” is showing a majority No vote after Tuesday night results. 50.25% of voters on the South Beach are voting against the new funding.

Fire Districts 7 & 10 are both showing overwhelming support for their levies. Ocean City has an over 80% approval while Wishkah has a 67% Yes vote.

The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday.

