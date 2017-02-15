Initial results show support for Montesano levy lift

Montesano voters came out in support of the Montesano Fire Department and are approving a levy lift and tax increase.
As of Tuesday night, over 58% of voters were in approval.
Fire Chief Corey Rux spoke with KXRO about the results.
The Fire Safety and Emergency Services levy will increase property taxes to $3.73 per $1,000, an increase of $0.95 per $1,000 over the 2017 levy.
The Ocosta replacement M&O levy is holding onto a slight approval following early results. The multi-county race is showing a 51.67% yes vote.
The Ocosta Capital Levy for “health, safety and energy efficiency improvements” is showing a majority No vote after Tuesday night results. 50.25% of voters on the South Beach are voting against the new funding.
Fire Districts 7 & 10 are both showing overwhelming support for their levies. Ocean City has an over 80% approval while Wishkah has a 67% Yes vote.
The next ballot count is scheduled for Friday.
|
City of Montesano Proposition No. 1 Levy for Fire Safety and Emergency Services Purposes
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Approved
|509
|58.71%
|
Rejected
|358
|41.29%
|Total Votes
|867
|100%
|
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Proposition No. 1 Dissolution and Reappointment of Directors’ Districts
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|209
|77.7%
|
No
|60
|22.3%
|Total Votes
|269
|100%
|
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Proposition No. 1 REPLACEMENT MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS LEVY
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Levy Yes
|402
|49.88%
|
Levy No
|404
|50.12%
|Total Votes
|806
|100%
|
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Proposition No. 2 CAPITAL LEVY FOR HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Levy Yes
|390
|48.15%
|
Levy No
|420
|51.85%
|Total Votes
|810
|100%
|
Fire District 7 Proposition No. 1 2017 Emergency Medical Care and Ambulance Service
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Levy Yes
|150
|80.65%
|
Levy No
|36
|19.35%
|Total Votes
|186
|100%
|
Fire District 10 Proposition No. 1 Emergency Medical Services – 10-Year Regular Levy
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Levy Yes
|138
|67.32%
|
Levy No
|67
|32.68%
|Total Votes
|205
|100%
|
FIRE MASON 12 Proposition For Property Tax Levy Lid Lift
*Multi-county race. Results include only Grays Harbor County.
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Levy…Yes
|18
|64.29%
|
Levy…No
|10
|35.71%
|Total Votes
|28
|100%
Comments