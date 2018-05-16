Information sought in Aberdeen drive-by shooting

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for help in investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Detective Jeff Weiss tells KXRO that the shooting occurred on Saturday, May 12 around 3pm in the 300 Blk of West King Street in South Aberdeen.

A 26 year old was shot once in the arm, and told police that there were two men inside the car, one white and one hispanic.

The suspects were last seen traveling south on Lawrence Street in a newer black Infiniti G-35 2 door coupe with black wheels.

Police advise anyone who may see the suspects or vehicle not to approach, as the occupants are considered armed and dangerous.

The Aberdeen Police Department is seeking help from the public, they ask residents who may have seen the incident or have cameras at their home near the shooting that may have recorded the incident to report what they saw.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle involved is asked to call 911 or Detective Weiss at 360-533-3180.