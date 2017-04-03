Information needed on drive by shooting in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police are investigating a drive by shooting.

Officers were called on Saturday, April 2, at around 10:30pm to the 1700 Block of Sumner Ave.

APD tells KXRO that a 35 year old Oregon resident told them that he was driving on Highway 12 when he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. The incident continued through Aberdeen and onto Sumner Ave towards Hoquiam.

As the vehicles approached Sumner and Scammell Streets, the suspect pulled along side the victim’s vehicle and reportedly fired several shots from what is believed to be a handgun towards the victim’s vehicle, striking one of the tires.

The suspect then drove away southbound and was not located.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray GMC style extra-cab style truck with a large dent on the driver’s side of the bed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-3180.