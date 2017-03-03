Ilwaco Lady Fishermen the only regional team left at State Tournament

The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen are moving forward in the State 2B tournament.

On Thursday, the girls defeated Saint George’s in a one point game, 50-49 to be the only regional team to advance through the State competition.

They are headed to the state semifinals after the overtime win.

Makenzie Kaech made both of her free throws with 31 seconds left to give the Fishermen a one-point lead and Saint George’s missed two shots in the closing seconds as Madeline Jacobson grabbed a rebound to seal the 50-49 overtime victory in the quarterfinals.

Kaech led Ilwaco with 26 points including all of their 6 points in the overtime period.

The #5 Lady Fishermen will face #7 Davenport tonight at 7:15 at Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena.