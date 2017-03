The last basketball team that was alive in the region, the Ilwaco girls, ended their state run with a 5th place finish over the weekend.

The Lady Fishermen fell to Wahkiakum on Friday with a score of 78-57.

Ilwaco’s fifth-place trophy is the school’s first girls’ basketball hardware since 1995.

Makenzie Kaech and Eliza Bannister combined for 39 points in the losing effort.