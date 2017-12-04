More illegal marijuana sites searched in Grays Harbor

More illegal grow sites have been searched in Grays Harbor and more marijuana has been found.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on November 30 and December 1, additional illegal marijuana grow sites involving Chinese Nationals were searched in the county.

These searches were a continuation of the operation that took place on Tuesday November 28.

Some of the searches had already been identified by the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force as far as locations that needed to be searched and citizens have also called in with valuable information that helped identify other locations.

On the 30th, a residence on Aberdeen Avenue in Hoquiam had been searched by the Hoquiam Police Department and 792 marijuana plants were found.

Another illegal grow was located at a residence on 3rd Avenue in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments collectively processed that grow site and arrested two Chinese Nationals who were then booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

On the 1st, the Aberdeen Police Department processed an illegal grow on Morgan Street and the Hoquiam Police Department processed an illegal grow on “L” street of Hoquiam as it was being dismantled by 3 Chinese Nationals.

All three individuals were arrested and two of them were determined to be subjects that had been arrested in the initial raids but were released the following day.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputies were also investigating a possible illegal marijuana grow site in the Wishkah Valley.

Citizens had provided important information on that location and deputies found the grow site that was being prepared but it was not in operation yet.

The sheriff’s Office says they have received many calls from citizens who have provided valuable information about possible illegal grow sites involving Chinese Nationals and they ask anyone who has information concerning similar issues to call the Grays Harbor County Communications Center at 360-533-8765.

They say the concern at this point is unattended grows where equipment such as heat lamps are still on and the fire hazard that creates.