Ill fisherman near Grays Harbor medevaced by Coast Guard

A fisherman near the coast of Grays Harbor had to be medevaced by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River successfully hoisted the 43-year-old ill fisherman, who was suffering severe pain in the lower abdomen, and delivered him to awaiting emergency medical services at the Bowerman Airport in Hoquiam for further care.

They received the medevac request at about 1:00pm yesterday afternoon from Station Grays Harbor.

Sector Columbia River command center personnel directed the launch of the Jayhawk and a boat crew on a 29-foot Response Boat from Station Grays Harbor.

The boat crew arrived on scene first at the Kathy Ann at about 1:30pm and the helicopter arrived at about 2:00pm.

After the hoist was completed about 9 miles off the coast, they landed at the airport just before 3:00pm.

They say the patient was in stable condition when he was transferred to EMS.