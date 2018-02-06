Ideas needed for salmon restoration projects

If you have ideas for salmon habitat restoration projects in your community, the Chehalis Basin Lead Entity Is asking for your input.

In a call for proposals, the group is asking for projects to be including into the 2018 grant funding through the state’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board program.

They say that they are looking for projects that may benedit salmon in multiple ways. This could include adding native vegetation along stream banks, reconnecting side-channels with a river, adding foliage for shelter and create pools, and removing invasive plants.

In addition, they add that “Protecting land containing key habitats that are either in pristine condition or could benefit from restoration” is also an option.

Restoration projects to this point in the Chehalis Basin have primarily been focused on fish barriers, such as the McCleary Wildcat Creek project.

Approximately $600,000 will be available, with each grant requiring matching funds toward the total project cost.

Project forms must be submitted by April 2nd, 2018.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to contact the Lead Entity Coordinator, Kirsten Harma, at kharma@chehalistribe.org, to discuss their project idea.

To learn more about how to apply and to download application materials, visit the Chehalis Lead Entity website www.chehalisleadentity.org (see “For Grant Applicants”).

For more information, contact:

Kirsten Harma Watershed Coordinator

(360) 488-3232

kharma@chehalistribe.org