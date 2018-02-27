Icy road causes accident that sends two to hospital

An accident caused by icy conditions sent two to the hospital including one to Harborview.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that Monday morning just after 5:00am a 38 year old Orting man was heading south on highway 109 about 13 miles north of Hoquiam in a 2004 Ford F350.

They say the road was covered in ice and the man lost control.

The F350 crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch where it came to rest on its top.

The state patrol says the Orting man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries and the 17 year old boy who was a passenger was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

According to the state patrol the cause of the collision was driving too fast for the conditions and it is under investigation.