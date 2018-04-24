Hydrant flushing coming to Hoquiam

Hydrant flushing is coming next week to Hoquiam.

This means that flushing hydrants is needed to loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines.

The work will begin the week of May 1 and continue through the end of June, taking approximately 45 days to complete.

Flushing will be done between 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

This material is not harmful to your health but it can temporarily cause discolored water.

Customers may notice some discoloration or a change in water pressure when flushing is being done in their area. The city recommends that any customers who see some coloring or sediment in their water should let the water flow for 5-15 minutes clear their plumbing.

Flushing often involves release of large volumes of water from fire hydrants, and residents may notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains.

For any questions or concerns, contact Public Works Superintendent Chris McMullen at (360) 538-3966 or cmcmullen@cityofhoquiam.com.