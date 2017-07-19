Hunter Education classes are coming to Pacific County

Starting on July 31, residents have an opportunity to take part in hunter education classes in Pacific County.

Hunter education training is required in Washington for all hunters born since 1972.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two types of training, including in class education and online.

According to WDFW, hunter education classes focus on three broad topical areas:

Firearms and outdoor safety;

Wildlife management; and,

Hunter responsibility.

Students must pass a written test, demonstrate safe firearm handling skills, and “have a positive attitude”.

There is no minimum age required to enroll in hunter education, but instructors may require a parent or guardian to attend all classes if students are under 12 years of age.

WDFW “strongly recommends” attending a traditional hunter education class, where one or more instructors will offer detailed classroom instruction, as well as practical exercises and live-firing.

Classes are scheduled starting July 31 in South Bend, with classes in Long Beach starting August 7.

The average class includes 4 – 6 sessions spanning 16+ hours.

In addition to the traditional classes, online training is available for residents. Completing the course online prepares hunters for the Field Evaluation Course.

Online registration is now available for all basic classes.

Washington Military Exemption

Active members of the U.S. military are exempt from the range evaluation session of the Online Hunter Education Course. You must send your Washington State Exam Certificate, documents showing you are an active member of the United States Military, and your Washington Online Military Exemption Form to WDFW – Hunter Education Program at 600 Capitol Way North, Olympia, WA 98501-1091.