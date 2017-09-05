Humptulips wild Chinook must be released

The WDFW says that effective immediately and until further notice, anglers fishing in the Humptulips River must release all wild Chinook salmon.

They say the department is in the process of adopting permanent rules that are necessary to implement the personal use fishing plans developed through North of Falcon proceedings.

The salmon daily limit is 6 fish on the Humptulips and up to 2 adults may be kept, but anglers have to release wild coho and wild chinook.

The trout and gamefish fisheries remain as they are listed in the 2017/2018 fishing pamphlet.

The affected area includes the Humptulips River from the mouth to the confluence of the East and West forks, in Grays Harbor.