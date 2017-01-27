Humptulips gravel bar access blocked after years of contention

Vehicle access to a gravel bar north of Hoquiam has been blocked after years of disagreement over fish passage.

Outdoor Correspondent Dan Boeholt told KXRO about the change on Thursday

Boeholt traveled to the site and took photos of the blockage.

Forest Service District Ranger Dean Millett had said in a briefing paper that plans to restrict access to a North Fork Humptulips gravel bar would go through as planned this winter to assist fish passage.

According to the letter, vehicles on the gravel bar created a new flow and disrupted the stream, hindering fish in the waters.

“Sedimentation caused by vehicles crossing and driving down the small outlet stream is adversely affecting steelhead spawning habitat. “

The letter stated that despite a change in the flow back to its original channel; access would still be restricted to avoid further damage. The Forest Service states that it is not known if the change occurred naturally, or if it was assisted by people on the bar.

Representative Brian Blake told KXRO that the discussion to block the stream began 7 years ago. He says that numerous anglers use the bar, and blocking access is overreaching.

It was announced at that time that the road “would be blocked approximately 200 feet from the river bar with a rock and soil berm. A small turn around/parking area would be constructed at the road end. The existing unauthorized road would continue to provide a foot path to the river.”

The project was approved by the Grays Harbor sub-committee and the Olympic Peninsula RAC and was funded in 2014 through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.