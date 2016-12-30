HPD hiring Police Services Officer

The City of Hoquiam is accepting applications for the position of Police Services Officer.

The Hoquiam Police Department says this position is armed and includes correctional duties, records management and code enforcement with limited arrest authority.

Applicants must be 21-years of age, pass a Civil Service exam, physical agility test and background investigation which includes a polygraph, psychological and medical examination.

They say the ideal candidate will be a positive team player committed to public service.

The full job description and application can be found at www.cityofhoquiam.com.

There will be a written test, physical agility test and oral board.

Applications with a resume and a $25 testing fee must be received by 5:00 p.m. January 20, 2017 at the Hoquiam Finance Department, either by mail or in person at 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550.

The city plans to administer the written test and physical agility test on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says this is a great career opportunity in the Harbor with a family wage job and benefits.

He says they currently have one opening and expect another in the New Year, and they will likely hire TWO police services officers off of this civil service list.

If you need more information about the position, please contact Finance Director and Civil Service Secretary Corrine Schmid at 360-538-3969 or at cshmid@cityofhoquiam.com.