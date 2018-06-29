How do I know if my fireworks are legal?

To ensure that you purchase legal consumer fireworks, visit one of the many licensed fireworks stands operating during the Fourth of July fireworks sales period. By state law, these stands are only allowed to sell state legal fireworks.

Don’t take any chances! The Fourth of July only happens once a year! Stay away from high-powered, illegal explosive devices such as M-80s or homemade devices. These devices can cause life-altering injuries that can last a lifetime.

Top 10 signs that your fireworks may be illegal:

They were not purchased from a Washington State licensed fireworks stand

They were purchased through an online vendor, mail order, or online local listing

The person selling you the fireworks tells you they were bought in another state

They are not packaged in brightly colored paper

They do not have any safety warnings or instructions on the packaging

The packaging does not indicate the country of manufacture

It resembles a roll of coins with a fuse coming out the side

It is wrapped with plain brown paper

It is solid red, silver, or brown in color

It looks homemade: wrapped in electrical tape; fuse isn’t taped down

If you know where these illegal explosives devices are being sold, manufactured, or possessed, report it to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, or to the local police department on a non-emergency phone number. Only call 911 to report emergencies.

Always remember to use the three “B‘s” of fireworks safety:

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

For more information about fireworks safety or the fireworks laws for your area, visit the State Fire Marshal’s Office fireworks webpage at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/