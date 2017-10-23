Housing Stakeholder Coalition meeting tomorrow

If you are interested in learning more about the efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing in our community, a Housing Stakeholder Coalition has been formed and their next meeting is tomorrow.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building in Aberdeen.

Based on extensive community input and recommendations from the Housing Executive Committee and Health and Human Services Advisory Board, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners adopted the 2016 10-year Plan to End Homelessness in February 2016.

The plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

Tomorrow’s meeting will include an update from Union Gospel Mission on their remodel and new day services, an update on new High Intensity Behavioral Health programs coming online in Grays Harbor and potential impact to housing services, a budget recap, as well as other items.

If you are interested in joining the Housing Stakeholder Coalition or would like additional information contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or clentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.