Housing Stakeholder Coalition meeting April 24th

If you are interested in learning more about efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing in our community, a Housing Stakeholder Coalition has been formed and is a platform for education and discussion around pertinent housing issues.

The next meeting of this group is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24th at 9am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building.

Based on extensive community input and recommendations from the Housing Executive Committee and Health and Human Services Advisory Board, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners adopted the 2016 10-year Plan to End Homelessness in February 2016.

The plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

The April 24th meeting will include:

Legislative update

Review of data, stories, and funding

2018-19 county funding update

USDA Pilot Project update

Other agency updates

If you are interested in joining the Housing Stakeholder Coalition or would like additional information, contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or clentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

A meeting calendar and materials from previous meetings are also available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.