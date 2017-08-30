Housing market prices improve locally, and statewide

The housing market in Washington set records in the second quarter of 2017.

That’s according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.

Locally, Grays Harbor is ranked with the 5th lowest median home price at $164,700. This is a 6.4% increase from 2016. In Q2 of 2016, the average median home price was $154,800. The median price for 2012 in Grays Harbor was $113,000.

Sales of 3 bedroom homes increased by 20% since 2016, while sales of 4 bedroom homes dropped by nearly 19%.

Pacific County is ranked 6th at $166,000, a 14.5% change from last year when the average price was $143,500.

The statewide median sales price rose to $337,700 in the second quarter, 6.6% higher than the same period last year. This represents an all-time high for statewide house prices and the highest median price ever recorded in the state.

The study says a low supply of existing homes for sale is likely a leading factor in price growth.

Median prices were highest in King County at $650,800, with a year-on-year increase over 2016 of 14.9%. The lowest median prices were found in Lincoln County at $89,000.

House prices in many other counties rose significantly.