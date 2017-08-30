Housing market prices improve locally, and statewide
By KXRO News
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 8:04 AM

The housing market in Washington set records in the second quarter of 2017.

That’s according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.

Locally, Grays Harbor is ranked with the 5th lowest median home price at $164,700. This is a 6.4% increase from 2016. In Q2 of 2016, the average median home price was $154,800. The median price for 2012 in Grays Harbor was $113,000.

Sales of 3 bedroom homes increased by 20% since 2016, while sales of 4 bedroom homes dropped by nearly 19%.

Pacific County is ranked 6th at $166,000, a 14.5% change from last year when the average price was $143,500.

The statewide median sales price rose to $337,700 in the second quarter, 6.6% higher than the same period last year. This represents an all-time high for statewide house prices and the highest median price ever recorded in the state.

The study says a low supply of existing homes for sale is likely a leading factor in price growth.

Median prices were highest in King County at $650,800, with a year-on-year increase over 2016 of 14.9%. The lowest median prices were found in Lincoln County at $89,000.

House prices in many other counties rose significantly.

 

Housing Market Snapshot: Second Quarter 2017

Washington Market Highlights: Second Quarter 2017

 

County SAAR % Change by qtr % Change by year Building Permits % Change by year Median Resale Price ($) % Change by year HAI Firsttime HAI
Lincoln 90 12.5 28.6 2 -85.7 $89,000 6 348 275.6
Ferry 80 0 33.3 4 NA $115,000 -7.3 233 79.5
Columbia 90 28.6 -35.7 2 NA $128,500 -19.8 262 174.3
Adams 120 9.1 20 1 NA $147,600 8.6 178 101
Grays Harbor 1,710 2.4 15.5 25 -54.5 $164,700 6.4 181 106.2
Pacific 530 1.9 6 9 -55 $166,000 14.5 182 89.1
Pend Oreille 250 4.2 4.2 8 -33.3 $170,000 5.5 162 86.7
Stevens 730 2.8 4.3 13 -64.9 $170,000 5.5 181 101.8
Okanogan 410 -2.4 2.5 9 -83.6 $178,700 5.6 164 116.9
Grant 880 1.1 2.3 48 -21.3 $185,200 -2.1 161 90.8
Garfield 50 0 -16.7 2 NA $187,100 7.2 154 110.5
Lewis 1,230 7.9 17.1 24 -41.5 $190,400 6.2 169 118.7
Mason 1,250 7.8 17.9 33 6.5 $204,000 6.6 169 54.6
Yakima 1,890 2.2 3.3 90 -12.6 $205,900 11.8 142 81.8
Asotin 250 -3.8 -16.7 2 0 $208,300 14.1 154 91.1
Wahkiakum 110 0 0 2 100 $212,800 5.8 150 43.6
Cowlitz 1,400 2.9 12 56 43.6 $216,700 4.5 156 94.7
Walla Walla 880 0 7.3 39 -29.1 $217,400 4.5 153 107.4
Spokane 8,950 3.3 24.1 688 -20.3 $225,100 7.4 159 97.1
Whitman 440 0 -2.2 30 -55.9 $243,000 3 145 88.3
Benton 4,270 1.7 4.1 330 -5.2 $244,100 8.3 157 103.2
Franklin 1,430 1.4 3.6 165 33.1 $244,100 8.3 157 43.3
Klickitat 310 6.9 24 29 0 $250,000 -9.1 113 68.1
Skamania 280 0 12 10 25 $268,700 22.1 156 75.6
Clallam 1,100 8.9 46.7 42 -12.5 $273,100 5.2 122 124.2
Kittitas 1,220 4.3 9.9 39 -53 $277,400 12.6 130 59.2
Douglas 560 1.8 16.7 35 2.9 $281,600 10.9 137 72.9
Thurston 5,100 4.3 21.4 323 -60.4 $289,800 8.1 148 73.5
Chelan 1,010 0 16.1 120 13.2 $294,400 9 135 75.9
Pierce 15,200 4.5 14.2 1,374 73.3 $313,200 12.1 131 62.6
Skagit 2,450 4.7 16.7 144 19 $315,500 6.4 120 46.4
Kitsap 4,860 2.1 21.8 323 17.5 $325,000 11.3 134 97.1
Island 2,090 5.6 13.6 55 -38.2 $338,200 6.7 123 86.2
Clark 7,810 -0.4 4 1,205 29.8 $339,200 15.6 123 73.2
Jeﬀerson 700 2.9 2.9 57 -28.7 $339,700 6.4 107 66.8
Whatcom 3,280 2.5 5.8 481 63.6 $343,500 14.6 114 65
Snohomish 11,040 -1.2 6.8 671 -45.4 $439,700 12.9 109 59.8
San Juan 350 9.4 20.7 44 29.4 $506,200 23.3 74 34.4
King 28,630 3.8 9.8 4,355 -11.9 $650,800 14.9 79.4 46.5
Statewide 113,030 2.8 11.6 10,889 -8 $337,700 6.6 124  71.2

