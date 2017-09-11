House fire brings total loss to home and minor burns to firefighter

A firefighter suffered minor burns this morning at a house fire.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were called out at 1:30 this morning to a fire on W. King Street.

When the first crew arrived, they say that they found “the entire back half” of the home on fire.

2 people who lived in the home were able to get outside before crews could get on scene.

Fire quickly overtook the 800 sq ft home, according to Battalion Chief Troy Palmer.

After approximately 45 minutes, the fire was completely under control, but the home was believed to be a total loss.

Palmer says that 1 firefighter was injured when he suffered minor burns. The injury did not require hospital treatment and they were treated on scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.