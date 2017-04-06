House capital budget proposal includes funds for Gateway Center

The state House unveiled a record-setting bipartisan construction budget Wednesday in Olympia.

Dan Frizzell reports that the state capital budget pays for big things that last a long time , and it usually gets written and OK’d without a lot of the partisan fireworks that happen around the operating budget.

Representative Steve Tharinger, the Sequim Democrat who heads up the Capital Budget Committee, says that’s partly because its main source of revenue comes from bond sales rather than direct taxes, but it also helps that the capital budget doesn’t get involved in the kind of hot-button issues that push people into opposing camps.

Tharinger said “The documents are worked on in a very bipartisan way. We do over a billion dollars in K-12, and then we spend over $800 million for higher education. $5 million set aside for broadband expansion in the rural areas. We also spend in the natural resource area, very much a bipartisan process.” [:19].

That billion dollars for K-12 schools is a state record.

Tharinger plans to hold a public hearing on the capital budget on Thursday and a vote by the full House could come as early as Monday.

That capital budget proposal also includes $1.75 million for the Gateway Enterprise Center in Aberdeen.