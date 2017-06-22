Hottest temperatures of the year coming to the coast, with possible record highs

Temperatures are forecast to climb well above normal this weekend. Sunday will likely be the hottest day of the year, so far.

The National Weather Service in Seattle tells KXRO that highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90 across Western Washington.

They say that the warmest locations will be along the coast from about Hoquiam to Forks, a few miles east of Puget Sound, and the southwest interior.

Sunday will be hot and could break some records with highs mostly in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

The record high for Sea-Tac on Sunday is 88 set in 2006 and could very well be surpassed. The Hottest temperatures will be in the interior lowlands from Seattle southward along the I-5 corridor.

It will be 2-3 degrees cooler on Sunday along the coast than on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Monday. The onset of onshore flow is somewhat uncertain and some interior lowlands east of Puget Sound near the foothills could still reach the upper 80s.

They remind residents are planning to visit rivers, lakes, and waterways this weekend to be aware that water temperatures are still rather cold, ranging from the 40s near the mountains to around 60 degrees near Puget Sound.

Hypothermia and drowning due to cold water shock can occur with these water temperatures.