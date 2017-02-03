Hospital/Union come to an agreement

Following almost a year without a contract, Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the United Food and Commercial Workers have come to an agreement.

The union told KXRO that UFCW members ratified a contract proposal on Thursday.

Collective bargaining between the hospital and the union began in March of 2016, but the groups had not come to agreement.

According to a representative from the union;

“All bargaining agreements passed overwhelmingly.”

KXRO has been told that the new contract will include a cost of living increase of 2% in year 1, 2% in year 2, and 2.25% in year 3. These will include market adjustments for jobs that currently fall below market.

Additional changes were made by both parties before ratification.

In December, Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced that they would be giving a 2% across-the-board wage increase to all UFCW employees effective Dec. 4.

The new contract is run into 2019.



