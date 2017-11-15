Hospital rebranding options going out for all staff input

At their Tuesday Special Meeting, the Public Hospital Board of Commissioners narrowed possible rebranding names down to 2.

Currently, the medical facilities within Public Hospital District #2 operate as Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group, HarborCrest, Grays Harbor Imaging, RehabVisions, and a number of other titles with no unifying brand and logo to note they are all the same organization.

Commissioner Bob Torgerson spoke during the meeting saying that even some employees or patients at facilities outside the Grays Harbor Community Hospital that do not realize they are still at a hospital location.

Similar to Summit Pacific Medical Center and other hospital groups, the discussion to rebrand has been ongoing so that anyone visiting a location knows that they are within the group.

On Tuesday, the Commissioners heard comments from multiple doctors regarding the change.

Radiologist Dr. Ryan Farrer, who sat on the rebranding committee, spoke about his thoughts on the change.

The Commissioners agreed with the results of the KXRO poll and voted to narrow the choices for an overall rebranded name to;

• Harbor Regional Health

• Harbor Health System

These names will be sent out to the over 600 employees working within the hospital group for their votes before returning to the Commissioners.

Results of KXRO Poll