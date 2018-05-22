Hoquiam whale has been dead “for quite some time”

Cascadia Research Collective tells KXRO that the whale that became beached in Hoquiam was a female gray whale, 24 feet long, likely a year old based on length.

KXRO received the initial report of the stranding on Monday morning and first reported the whale to authorities at NOAA and Cascadia Research Collective

The whale was spotted from the far west viewing area of Sandpiper Trail by a walker with binoculars, and was sitting in the mud off the end of Bowerman Airport.

Officials say that the whale had been dead for quite some time, so a cause of mortality was not able to be determined.

Unlike the whale found in Ocean Shores over the weekend, there was no evidence of entanglement.