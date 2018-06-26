Hoquiam transportation plan includes possible roundabout

The City of Hoquiam approved their Six Year Transportation Improvement Program, with only one addition from the previous plan.

On Monday night, the Hoquiam City Council held a public hearing to discuss the changes to the new plan and look over the projects eligible for funding by being included.

City Administrator Brian Shay said that the only thing added to the possible projects were “Safety Improvements to Grand Avenue”.

The plan includes a study of “the possibility of installing a round about(sic) at Grand Avenue and Sunset Drive where 5 intersections meet” in order to alleviate traffic concerns, as well as installing sidewalks along Grand Avenue and repairing the roadway that the say is “sloughing off into Elton Bennett Park”.

This project has estimated cost of $300,000.

Shay says that none of the programs are currently in planning stages, although by putting them on the plan it makes it possible to receive federal funding to plan and complete them.

Some other notable projects on the plan include $2.1 million for sidewalk improvements connecting Riverside sidewalks out through Woodlawn to the city limits;$1.1 for sidewalks on Simpson Ave from 22nd to Myrtle; possible safety improvements at the base of the Riverside Bridge; $340,000 for for a pedestrian and bike trail loop through the city; and $18 million to construct a new bridge from Woodlawn coming into the town.

In total, over $30 million in projects are included in the list.